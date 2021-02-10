Priyanka Chopra Refutes Nick Jonas' Claim That He Waited 45 Seconds Until She Said Yes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story is an inspiration for many, as they continue to go strong post two years of their much celebrated and talked about wedding in December 2018. In an online chat with Access Online, Priyanka revealed the details of the couple's marriage proposal. Read along to know what she had to say about Nick's marriage proposal to her.

Read more| Priyanka Chopra's Book 'Unfinished' Features Unseen Pic Of 'Griha Pravesh' With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas' wedding proposal

In the interview, Priyanka Chopra stated that contrary to Nick Jonas' claim that he waited approximately 45 seconds until she accepted his proposal, the actress mentioned that it was "shorter than that". She added that Nick is "not someone who waits around". She said, "He was on his knee, and he just put the ring on my finger, sat down next to me and said, 'Is it a no?"

Priyanka also reflected on other stories from her past, including her younger brother's scheme that got her into the pageant world and the emotional moment when she asked her mom to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day. The actress also reflected on how she wished she'd have reacted at the moment after a director that suggested she change her body early in her career.

Nick and Priyanka have been married for two years now and are enjoying their successful married life. The duo first met at the Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party in 2018 and since then, they were smitten with each other.

Read more| When Nick Jonas Helped Priyanka Chopra Fix Tech Issues During Her Instagram Live Session

Priyanka Chopra on Unfinished, her memoir

Priyanka, in her recently released memoir Unfinished, has talked about many different and important moments from her life -- from the racism, she faced in America to how she was asked to get plastic surgery done. In a recent interview to Asian Style magazine, Priyanka said that everyone who found a mention in her book was sent a copy of it. "Everyone who is mentioned in the book has read the book. I was very clear about that. I didn’t want any surprises later. In fact, I worked on it in a very weird way. When I wrote about my experiences, I penned down the version that I remembered. Then I would call up the person who was part of it, to corroborate my story. I needed a lot of filling in the blanks from them. Memory is a funny thing; you leave a lot behind," she said.

Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished released on February 9. She has been actively promoting her book on social media and various platforms.

Read more| Jared Leto As Joker In Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Revealed; See First Look Photos

📸|| Some pics of Nick and Priyanka from her new book! pic.twitter.com/QzukPkW1MC — Daily Nick Jonas (@DailyNickJonas) February 8, 2021

Read more| Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Her Memoir 'Unfinished'; Talks About Her Journey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.