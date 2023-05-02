Priyanka Chopra Slips Into Red Formals For Met Gala After Party, Nick Jonas Suits Up

Priyanka Chopra made an impressive entry at the Met Gala red carpet in New York City. The Citadel star walked with her husband Nick Jonas. She donned an off-shoulder black gown with a risque slit and a ruffle train, with Nick Jonas dressed in a white shirt, black trousers teamed with a black leather jacket. After making heads turn at the red carpet, the couple headed for the after party.

A video was shared online by Priyanka's fan account. It saw her and Nick inside a luxury car. Netizens commented that the couple was headed to the Met Gala after party after a costume change. Ditching her haute couture outfit for something more simple yet classy, Priyanka opted for a red shirt dress with thigh high slit and a black tie. Nick was dressed in a black shirt and trousers with a dinner jacket on top.

In another picture, a fan happened to click a selfie with the power couple as they seemingly hurried out of their hotel to the Met after-party. It is customary for celebrities to ditch their over-the-top looks for more relaxed outfits and Priyanka was up for the assignment. After her Met look, her after-party look, along with Nick's, is earning praises. Check out Priyanka and Nick's classy looks as they attend the Met afterparty.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas twin in black Valentino outfits

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked hand-in-hand at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet. The couple twinned in black and walked the red carpet together for the second time after 2019. Photos and videos shared by fan accounts show Priyanka in a black ruffled gown which she paired with white gloves. On the red carpet, Nick Jonas shared that Priyanka is wearing jewellery designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld himself.

Other celebrity couples who made their presence felt at the Met Gala red carpet were Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Kendall Jenner and rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny were also at the Met Gala but did not walk the res carpet as a pair.