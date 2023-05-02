Hardika Gupta
May 02 ,2023
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Robert Pattinson-Suzi Waterhouse: Couples at MET Gala 2023
Image: @nickjonas/Instagram
Robert Pattinson arrived at MET Gala along with her girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.
Image: AP
Serena Williams debuted a baby bump of her own with husband Alexis Ohanian.
Image: AP
Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were fashionably late at the charity ball.
Image: AP
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made a stylish appearance at the red carpet.
Image: AP
Rita Ora walked on the red carpet along with her husband Taika Waititi.
Image: AP
