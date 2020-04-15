Priyanka Chopra-Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Teri Meri Kahaani': Check Out Popular Songs

Teri Meri Kahaani is a 2010 romantic-comedy helmed by Kunal Kohli. The flick features Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor in prominent roles. Although the movie did not well at the box-office in India, it performed extremely well in the overseas market. It was Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor's first movie together and their performance was critically acclaimed.

Apart from the storyline, the movie is widely known for its melodious tracks. The songs are still popular to date and critics widely praised the soundtrack. With all that said now, here are some of the best songs from Teri Meri Kahaani:

Best songs from Teri Meri Kahaani

Mukhtasar

This song sung by Wajid Ali is one of the most popular numbers from the movie. The song is still near and dear to many fans. The song features Shahid Kapoor's character and Priyanka Chopra's character having fun with each other, partying and living life to the fullest. The music video has gained a whopping 2.2 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's Films Where Her Character's Fashion Statement Played Crucial Role

That's All I Really Wanna Do

That's All I Really Wanna Do is directed by Sajid Ali and Wajid Ali and the lyrics are penned by Prasoon Joshi. The melodious number is sung by Shaan and Shreya Ghosal. That's All I Really Wanna Do shows Shahid Kapoor's character and Priyanka Chopra's character missing each other and staying in touch by constantly chatting over the phone. This is yet another popular party number from the movie.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Is A True Foodie And These Pictures Are Proof

Humse Pyaar Kar Le Tu

Humse Pyaar Kar Le Tu is sung by Wajid Ali, Mika Singh, Aftab Sabri, Hasim Sabri, Shabab Sabri, and Shreya Ghoshal. The 5:45-minute long song is a dance number and the video shows Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra dancing. Fans loved Shahid and Priyanka's dance steps in the song.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Is A Complete Diva & These Photoshoots Are Proof; See Here

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's Must-watch Movies Where She Played Grey Characters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.