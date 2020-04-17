Priyanka Chopra In 'Anjaana Anjaani' And Other Films Where Women Were Heartbroken Lovers

One of the many things that Bollywood is famous for is the way it showcases various love stories. There were a few Hindi films where the women had a hard time moving on from an intense relationship. Here is a look at a few films where the women were left heartbroken.

Films that had heartbroken women

1. Anjaana Anjaani

Anjaana Anjaani was a romantic drama film released in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolved around a couple who decided to commit suicide together on New Year’s day after numerous failed attempts at it. The female lead in the film, played by Priyanka Chopra, is depressed in the film after being rejected by her love. The film was directed by Siddharth Anand who also contributed to the story of the film. Anjaana Anjaani starred actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Aubrey K Miller in pivotal roles.

2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a drama film released in the year 2016. The plot of this film revolved around a man who falls in love with a carefree woman who does not want to be anything more to him than a friend. Anushka Sharma played the character of a girl who is unable to get over her college boyfriend who left her over time. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was directed by Karan johar who also contributed to the story of the film. This film starred actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles.

3. Lootera

Lootera was a drama film released in the year 2013. The plot of this film revolved around a con man who falls in love with a rich woman. The film featured Sonakshi Sinha in a horrible place after she learns the truth about the man she fell in love with. Lootera was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and was based on a book by O Henry. It starred actors like Ranveer Singh and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles.

