Priyanka Chopra's Mother-in-law Denise Jonas Is 'blessed' To Have Lovely Daughters-in-law

Priyanka Chopra's mother-in-law Denise Jonas, in a recent interview, opened up on her relationship with the Citadel actress and her other two daughters-in-law. Calling Priyanka, Sophie Turner (married to Joe Jonas) and Danielle Jonas (married to Kevin Jonas) "lovely women", she said, "I’m so blessed and grateful." Speaking on Got It From My Momma Podcast, Nick's mother said, “I love all my daughters-in-law, and their parents, all of their parents." Denise added, "I feel like we have a good relationship with each of them, they are really good people. They are inside and out really. I mean they are remarkably beautiful in person but they are such lovely women. I’m so blessed, grateful.”

Priyanka Chopra on her mother-in-law Denise Jonas

Earlier, in an interview with The View, Priyanka Chopra revealed how her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas helped her and Nick Jonas in looking after their daughter Malti Marie. “I can’t go to work without her (Malti) being with someone in the family. My mom loves it though. Malti is with my mother-in-law right now. Between my mom and my mother-in-law, my husband and I have so much support to be able to do our jobs,” The View quoted the actress saying.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas named their daughter Malti Marie after their mothers. Malti is the middle name of Madhu Chopra. And Marie is the middle name of Denise Jonas. The couple welcomed their daughter last year in January via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again. Next, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, and Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. Also, she is currently seen in Russo Brother's web series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. It is streaming on the OTT platform, with new episodes streaming every Friday.