Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished To Young Rock Review; Check Top10 Hollywood Posts This Week

Hollywood has given us more interesting and noteworthy moments in a span of one week. Some of the top news includes Priyanka Chopra’s Unfinished book release, Prince Markie Dee’s death, Dwayne Johnson’s Young Rock reviews, and many more. Let's take a look at the top 10 social media posts of Hollywood that made headlines from this week.

1. Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished Book

Priyanka Chopra’s Unfinished book, which is a memoir of the actor’s collection of personal essays and observations, chronicles important moments in Chopra's life and her twenty-year-long career. The book which was published on February 9, 2021, by Penguin Random House, went on to be New York Times bestseller within a week. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle to share this amazing news with her followers in an Instagram reel. She wrote in the caption “Sooo this happened.. in less than a week..”. Check out the Instagram post-

2. Young Rock Reviews

Dwayne Johnson’s Young Rock, a new comedy on NBC, is enjoying high viewership at the moment. The show, which aired on February 16, 2021, pans around the younger days of the actor and wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Dwyane Johnson took to his Instagram to share the review by The Gazette which described the premiere episode to be ‘laugh-out-loud’ funny and due to its honesty, it created a sincerity that made the series feel like “The Rock Wonder Years.” Check out the Young Rock review shared by Dwayne Johnson.-

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Thanks Kerry Washington In A Fun Instagram Banter

3. Nicki Minaj's Father's demise

Nicki Minaj’s father Robert Maraj died on February 13, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run on Long Island. According to the police, the man briefly stopped to ask Robert if he was alright but didn’t call for help. In a recent update, the accused surrendered after the NY police complied pieces of evidence based on surveillance video to track the car involved in the crash. The police said in a Twitter post that the investigation was "still going on". The rapper hasn't said anything on the matter.

An arrest has been in the fatal hit and run that occurred on Friday, Feb.12th in Mineola. The victim, Robert Maraj, 64, of Mineola was walking northbound on Roslyn Road & Raff Avenue at around 6:15pm when he was struck, and later died at a local hospital. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/vL0xMmtVaX — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) February 17, 2021

4. Blue Ivy Carter's Photos

The internet was swift in its obsession over Beyonce’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy’s cameo in one of her photoshoots. In the clip, Blue Ivy was seen donning two different looks: first look with a pair of caramel-coloured latex pants paired with a cropped puffer jacket and other look wearing a matching newsprint coat and leggings with white lace-up sneakers. The nine-year-old posed for the camera while dancing to Beyonce and Jay Z’s 2019 song 'Mood 4 Eva' from The Lion King: The Gift'soundtrack. Check out Blue Ivy's photoshoot here-

5. Prince Markie Dee's Death

The Fat Boys rapper and radio personality died on February 18, 2021, on a day before his birthday, aged 52. Louis Gregory, the Fat Boys group manager confirmed the news of his demise on Thursday. He wrote on his Twitter handle “My heart breaks today because I lost a brother. I’ll always love you Mark and I’ll cherish everything you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my way big bro.” Check out the tweet here-

Forever in my Heart. Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper; he was one of my very best and closest friends. My heart breaks today because I lost a brother. I’ll always love you Mark and I’ll cherish everything you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my way big bro. pic.twitter.com/XcIsHixOoc — Louis “Uncle Louie” Gregory (@UncleLouie) February 18, 2021

6. Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS photoshoot

On February 14, 2021, Kim Kardashian posed for SKIMS Fit’s Valentine's "Sexiest" collection along with her famous half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The three sisters wore matching pink bikini sets and Kim also shared their behind-the-scenes clip. She even posed solo with the set filled with sweet treats and gave a fantasy-touch as she licked whipped cream on the photo and played around with cake frosting. Check out Kim Kardashians Instagram post-

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was Diagnosed With Depression Post Her Father's Passing; Details

7. Beyonce’s epic holiday look in pure romance

While many actors were busy spending Valentine's Day with their boyfriends and husbands, global popstar Beyonce gave glimpses of how she and her family spent the most romantic night of the year. She shared snapshots of rose petals, champagne, and endearing artworks from her children. Beyonce added pictures of her glamorous new outfit in which she wore a scarlet pleated mini skirt and a white blouse, along with a pearl-encrusted belt and a bright red handbag. She also gave glimpses of her kissing her daughter's face and photos of their delicious treats on Valentine’s day. Check out the post-

8. Courtney Cox’s FRIENDS cover

Popular sitcom FRIENDS actor Courtney Cox broke the internet with yet another post related to the iconic show. Cox was seen playing cover on FRIENDS theme song 'I’ll Be There For You' by The Rembrandts. She played the cover on her piano along with musician Joel Taylor who accompanied her playing his guitar. She even turned to the camera to do the iconic clap from the song and at the end, she asked her followers “How’d I do?”. Check out Courtney Cox’s video that made David Beckam go “OMG” in the comment section-

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Book Launch, Arjun Kapoor's Pledge - Here're Top Insta Posts Of The Week

9. Chris Hemsworth

The Avengers Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth donned a new look for a fitness commercial that left his fans in splits. Hemsworth took to his Instagram handle to share the video of his commercial in which he was seen lifting dumbles and also seen performing Yoga. Chris’s disproportionated face is superimposed on the bodies of other men, women, and even a baby girl in the video! In the caption, he wrote, “If it’s results you wanna see my team is a-head of the game.” Check out the hilarious commercial-

10. Michael B. Jordan says 'I love you' to his girlfriend

Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordon took to his Instagram handle to shared a picture with his girlfriend Lori Harvey with whom he went official mid-January after being sighted for the past few months. In the post, Michael Jordon was seen wearing a black suit whereas Lori was seen wearing a mirror-cut dress. But it was his caption that made his fans go frenzy in which he wrote “I love you baby”. Check out the post-

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra's & Dwyane Johnson's Instagram

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Thanks Kerry Washington In A Fun Instagram Banter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.