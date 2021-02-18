Priyanka Chopra Thanks Kerry Washington In A Fun Instagram Banter

Priyanka Chopra released her memoir titled Unfinished on February 10. She has shared several unheard moments and experiences of her life in her memoir. The actor has been sharing updates about her book and has been promoting it through her social media. She has also gifted her book to various celebrities. Actor Kerry Washington recently took to her Instagram and congratulated her on the launch of her memoir. Fans of both the actors were in for a pleasant surprise when the actors were involved in a fun banter on their Instagram over Priyanka Chopra's memoir.

Priyanka Chopra's banter with Scandal star Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington took to her Instagram handle and shared a short video clip on her story about Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished. She also congratulated her by tagging her in that video. In the next story, Kerry Washington talked about Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished and wrote, “This memoir is fantastic. I am such a proud friend. Everybody go read #Unfiinished!”

Kerry Washington also mentioned, “And I’m not just saying this because I’m in it!!”.

As soon as she shared the story on her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra also reshared the same story from her official account and wrote, “Thank you for being a part of my story friend!” She also tagged Kerry Washington in the story. Here is a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram banter with Kerry Washington.

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra has been sharing details about her memoir on her social media. The actor in a recent interview with PTI said that her memoir Unfinished is not about her laurels but a sort of dissection of her failures, sadness and struggles, a way of letting go of her insecurities and forgiving herself for always chasing the next goal. The former Miss World in her interview said, “It is a vulnerable version of me that only I can explain. A curtain's down look at my life in my words.” She also mentioned that she was honest about things that mattered to her and her journey at the moment while writing the book.

Image Credits: Kerry Washington and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

