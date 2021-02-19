Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was Diagnosed With Depression Post Her Father's Passing; Details

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir, Unfinished, is one of the most talked-about books of the year. As is known to many by now, she has spoken about the various events that transpired in her life in her book. And now, a chapter in Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished, which talks about how she coped with the loss of her father, has caught the attention of many readers. Read on to find out what does that chapter exactly say.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her father's passing:

While touching upon the unfortunate and tragic passing of Priyanka Chopra's father, the actor's memoir reveals that shortly after the tragedy, she was diagnosed with depression in 2013. That was the year in which she had a released a film called Deewana Main Deewana, which also starred Govinda. In addition to the same, she shared that working on "Mary Kom", proved to be therapeutic for her as she channelled the grief of her father's loss into her performance. She can also be seen sharing that due to her personal tragedy, the producer of the film had given her the option to commence work at a later date. But, Priyanka Chopra, who is the daughter of an Army Doctor, couldn't have taken up the offer as the sense of duty and discipline that she had inherited from her father didn't exactly allow her to take the producer up on that offer in question. Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished also sees the actor looking back at a time when one of her co-stars, who happened to be a superstar, used his connections in order to help her then-ailing father to the best of his abilities. Priyanka Chopra's father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, passed away on 10 June, 2013 in Mumbai after succumbing to Cancer-related complications.

What is Priyanka Chopra up to right now?

As far as the recent slate of Priyanka Chopra's movies is concerned, she was last seen in The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. Both of them are Netflix original films. More details regarding her future projects will be revealed as and when they are made available. And as far as Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir is concerned, it can be purchased from physical stores in select countries purchased as an eBook through Amazon. More details regarding her future projects will be shared with the reader as and when they are made available.

