Priyanka Chopra's Book Launch, Arjun Kapoor's Pledge - Here're Top Insta Posts Of The Week

The second week of February 2021 was quite happening for the film and entertainment industry. Right from Priyanka Chopra’s Unfinished to Arjun Kapoor’s Valentine’s Day pledge, a lot happened this week. Here’s what everyone needs to know about the top 10 viral news of the week, from February 7 to February 13, 2021. Have a look at a series of news that took the internet by a storm this week.

Priyanka Chopra’s Unfinished

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an Instagram post announcing the release of her book Unfinished. She shared a picture from outside a bookstore in London. In the picture, one can see stacks of Unfinished lined up inside, following its release in the UK. In her caption, she said, "My book is out in the UK today!!! It's SO nice to see it in the window of London bookshop @primrosehillbooks Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible, such a dream come true."

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post

Kangana Ranaut posted a picture of herself with the director of her upcoming film Dhaakad. She was seen in an all-black with a bulletproof vest on. She captioned her post saying, “10th-night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief @razylivingtheblues be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga...Well I am all yours ... bring it on #dhaakad.”

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram post

Kunal Kemmu shared a post on his Instagram handle commemorating 13 years of the release of his film Superstar. In his caption, he said, “One of the closest to my heart, this film completes 13 years today. Karan and Kunal! Loved playing both equally. It is an experience I will always cherish and remember. Thankful for all the love our film has received #13YearsOfSuperstar.”

Sidharth Malhotra announces Mission Majnu

On February 11, 2021, Sidharth took to Instagram to announce his upcoming film, Mission Majnu, along with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Sidharth went on to strike a pose with Rashmika showing off the script from their upcoming movie, Mission Majnu. Along with his post, he said, “A special one with a special team. #MissionMajnu, day 1.”

Kareena Kapoor mourns uncle Rajiv Kapoor's demise

Actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9 after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. Kareena took to Instagram and shared a beautiful throwback picture of the legendary actors in one frame including her father Randhir Kapoor, uncle Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor along with her grandfather Raj Kapoor from back in the day. She captioned her post by writing, “Broken but strong.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s enjoys safari with family

On Monday, February 8, Ayushmann shared a family photograph from Kaziranga, Assam on Instagram. He was seen posing with his wife Tahira Kashyap and kids, Virajveer and Varushka as they enjoyed a safari at the Kaziranga National Park. He captioned his post saying, “Gypsies of Kaziranga. Feb 2021.”

Vaani Kapoor’s dance performance

Vaani Kapoor took to Instagram to share stills of her recent dance performance at a social event. She was seen in a sequin and fur combination purple short dress and sported the outfit with a pair of black boots. She accessorized her look with purple hand jewellery and left her hair loose. She captioned her post saying, “Another day .. Another performance.”

Sonakshi Sinha plays badminton

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share a fun clip of her playing badminton with co-actor Gulshan Devaiah. While sharing the clip, Sonakshi coupled it with a funny caption, in which she explains, “Badminton is such a good sport... you are either good at it or uss din hawa bohot chal rahi hoti hai.. jo yaha hua tha.” Check out the video posted by Sonakshi below.

John Abraham shares a glimpse from the sets of Attack

John Abraham has started shooting for his upcoming film Attack. He treated his fans with a clip of the bike ride for the action sequence. John shared a video in which he can be seen riding the bike while the crew films him. He captioned his post by writing, “Stunting #action #bikes #attack.”

Arjun Kapoor’s Valentine’s pledge

Arjun Kapoor has always been a strong advocate to raise awareness and pledge support to people who are affected by cancer. In the run-up to this year's Valentine's Day, the actor has extended support to 100 underprivileged cancer couples. For this initiative, he has teamed up with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA). He spoke about the same in a clip shared by him on Instagram. Take a look below.

