'Prometheus' Ending Explained: What Happens With Shaw And David At The Ending Of The Film?

Prometheus is a science fiction horror movie by Ridley Scott. The 2012 movie is written by Jon Spaihts and Damon Lindelof and features Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, Idris Elba, Logan Marshall-Green, and Charlize Theron in key roles. The plot of the movie is set in the late 21st century and the crew of spaceship Prometheus. They follow a star map discovered among the artefacts of several ancient Earth cultures.

To seek the origins of humanity, the crew sets off to a distant world and discovers that a threat could cause the extinction of the human species. The movie received praises from the audience and critics alike for the performance by the actors and stunning visuals. Even after 8 years of the movie’s release, a lot of people are still confused about the ending of Prometheus. For all the people who are curious about the ending of Prometheus, here is Prometheus ending explained.

Prometheus ending explained

At the ending of Prometheus, Shaw is the last living human member who has survived. As Vickers dies, Shaw goes to the lifeboat and finds that her alien offspring is alive and has grown to be gigantic in size. David is severely damaged but still has an active head. He warns Shaw that the engineer is still pursuing her. The engineer forces the lifeboat’s airlock open and attacks Shaw. She releases her alien offspring onto the engineer which subdues him.

At the ending of Prometheus, Shaw recovers David’s remains and she launches another engineer spacecraft with his help. Instead of going to earth, she then sets off to reach the Engineers’ homeworld. Many viewers were left confused about this but she takes this decision in an attempt to understand why they wanted to destroy humanity.

In an interesting turn of events, a dramatic thing happens on the lifeboat in the dying moments of the movie. An alien creature bursts out of the engineer’s chest. The xenomorph-like creature tears its way out of the host. A lot of people on Reddit have also expressed their thoughts on the Prometheus ending. Here is a look at the Prometheus ending explained by Reddit users.

Prometheus ending explained Reddit

Image Credits: r/LV426 Reddit

Promo Image Credits: A still from the trailer

