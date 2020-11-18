'Rogue City' Ending Explained: Why Are All The Members Of Vronski's Team Murdered?

French action thriller, Rogue City, also titled 'Bronx', premiered on the over-the-top streaming platform Netflix on October 30, 2020. With filmmaker Olivier Marchal at its helm, the film boasted off an ensemble star cast headlined by Lannick Gautry, Stanislas Merhar, and Kaaris. Although Rogue City was the second most-streamed film on the streamer in its debut weekend, the action film left many confused with its full-of-twists ending. Read to know about the ending of Rogue City in detail.

'Rogue City' story

Written and directed by Olivier Marchal, Rogue City, titled 'Bronx' in French, released on Netflix on October 30, 2020. The action thriller showcases the story of a Marseille-based anti-gang police unit that gets caught whilst the French city's warring gangs. The team of officers, led by an unorthodox Richard Vronski (Lannick Gautry), must go to any lengths to uncover the mastermind behind the shooting at a nightclub, dealing with corruption, criminals, and a rival unit of police along the way. However, the dramatic ending of Rogue City left several viewers with a number of questions that need to be addressed and explained.

Rogue City ending explained

After several major plot twists, the film appears to end on a 'happily ever after' note as all the team members of Vronski part ways. However, that's where the biggest twist of the film lies. As Vronski enjoys his life by the sea, a speedboat is shown approaching him, cut to each member of his team being violently killed. Among all the members, Georges Campana (Patrick Catalifo) is the first to be murdered as he is stabbed to death while walking down the street, followed by Ange Leonetti's (Jean Reno) death by being drowned in his own swimming pool.

Furthermore, Max Beaumont (Kaaris) and Zach Damato (David Belle) are shot dead by two gunmen while they were sat in their car. The Bastanis also fall victim to the killing spree as they are killed in a car explosion as soon as they start the engine of their vehicle. However, the final two killings are the most brutal. Vronski is shot dead in front of his wife Zoé's eyes while Leonetti's daughter is shown to be confronted by two unknown men. It is later revealed that the person behind all the killings is Vronski's rival Stephan Jankovic (Eriq Ebouaney). However, the reason behind him doing so is not overtly mentioned in the film. It appears that Stephan killed everyone as an act of revenge for Vronski’s unorthodox methods.

