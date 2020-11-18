'Pepper Chicken' Movie Ending Explained: What Happened To Vaidehi And The Driver?

Pepper Chicken Movie recently premiered on ShemarooMe on November 6. The film is directed by Ratan Sil Sarma and is produced by Dipannita Sharma and K. Zaman. It stars Dipannita Sharma, Boloram Das, Baharul Islam, Ravi Sarma, and Monuj Borkotoky in the main roles and hosts a rather unusual storyline. Written by Dhanjit Das, Ratan Sil Sarma and Satish Yadav, the movie has gripped the audience's attention and many fans are asking what does the ending of Pepper Chicken Movie mean? Read ahead to know more:

Pepper Chicken movie ending explained

The movie starts with the introduction of Radio Jockey Vaidehi, played by Dipannita Sharma. RJ Vaidehi is an open-minded person and is also quite easy-going. She is successful at her workplace and often recites stories to her fans that often grab the attention of listeners. She is also doing quite well in her personal life and will soon get married to her long time fiancé Raman, who is played by Ravi Sharma.

The movie then takes an eventful turn when Vaidehi is done with her work and hires a cab to take her home. The cab driver is played by Boloram Das. The two exchange greetings and then sit back silently. After a while, Vaidehi starts reading a poem by author Avtar Singh Sandhu called Pash. The driver gets very interested to hear what she is reading and then asks her what page she is reading from. She mentions that the page number is 15 and then the driver recites to her the remaining poem.

Pepper Chicken ending explained IMDb

The driver and Vaidehi then start having fun and stimulating conversation with each other. Fans then see the two stop for some tea and snacks before continuing the journey. After a while, their car breaks down and the two have to proceed to go to a villa. This is when the character arc shifts and Vaidehi become a damsel in distress. The driver then tries to hunt down Vaidehi but she manages to escape in the end. The ending of the movie is left a little open-ended as the film is a physiological thriller. It tries to play with the emotions of the audiences who are viewing it. It tries to play on the question, can people be trusted?

