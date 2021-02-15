Quantumania's Peyton Reed Shares Easter Eggs With Fans In His Latest Tweet

Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed dropped a major Easter egg on Valentine's Day. The little teaser has got fans excited over the future of the relationship between Ant-Man and The Wasp, Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyke. Fans couldn't hold in their excitement over the upcoming movie.

Quantumania's Peyton Reed took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of Ant-man and The Wasp standing in a bouquet, in a bunch of roses. The picture seems to be from Marvel's upcoming movie Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Fans shared GIFs expressing their eagerness towards the release of the next movie.

Can’t freaking wait man pic.twitter.com/iJq4UQt8hY — Captain America (@AhGary2350) February 14, 2021

Happy Valentine’s Day! I can’t wait to see #Quantumania! — iceberg23 (@iceberg171) February 14, 2021

Also Read: Randall Park Reveals How He Learnt The Ant-Man Inspired 'card Trick' For 'WandaVision'

'Ant-Man and The Wasp' Cast

Ant-Man and The Wasp released on July 8, 2018. The Marvel movie sees Scott Lang played by Paul Rudd and Hope Van Dyke played by Evangeline Lilly in the lead. The film also includes Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer who play Hope's parents. The plot of the first movie, Ant-Man follows Scott Lang who is hired and trained by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) who uses his invention Pym particles to reduce Scott to the size of an ant with the help of a special suit. The special suit also allows Lang to communicate with ants.

Also Read: Michael Douglas To Return As Hank Pym In The Third Ant-Man Film? Details Inside

In the second movie, Hank's daughter, Hope Van Dyke gets a similar suit, designed with wings like a wasp. The next movie in the series will be Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania which is set to release in 2022. He shared the first look of the movie last year on December 11, 2020.

Also Read: WandaVision Has A Very Subtle Ant-Man Reference; Did You Notice?

Recently on the Disney+Hotstar show WandaVision, two easter eggs were spotted that were both related to Ant-Man and the Wasp. In episode 3 of WandaVision, Monica Trambeau meets FBI agent Jimmy Woo who was also a part of Ant-Man and the Wasp as Scott Lang's parole office. In the episode, he also produces his identity card in the form of a magic trick. The same magic trick that Scott Lang showed Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and The Wasp. In the movie, Woo asks Scott how he did the trick. Jimmy Woo is played by Randall Park.

Also Read: Randall Park Reveals How He Learnt The Ant-Man Inspired 'card Trick' For 'WandaVision'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.