WandaVision Has A Very Subtle Ant-Man Reference; Did You Notice?

WandaVision, the latest TV show from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, very recently premiered its fourth episode. After keeping the audiences in dark for the first three episodes, the WandaVision episode 4 brings a lot of secrets to light. Many different characters also show up, some of whom we have seen in the previous MCU films. In the appearance of these characters, lies the easter eggs.

So what are the WandaVision easter eggs in episode 4?

When the fourth episode begins, we see the story of the character Geraldine, who had appeared in the third episode of WandaVision. She was a mysterious character in Wanda and Vision’s world and at the end of episode 3, she landed among some agents. She brought two easter eggs with herself when we found out that she actually is Monica Rambeau, from Captain Marvel. Monica Rambeau was the little daughter of Captain Marvel’s friend Maria Rambeau. We also hear Monica's memory, where Captain Marvel had called her 'lieutenant trouble'.

The second easter egg was the reference to Avengers: Endgame, as Monica Rambeau actually appears in the Blip. The Blip was when Hulk snapped his fingers with the Infinity Stones to bring back the ones Thanos had snapped away. Monica Rambeau then meets an FBI agent, who we had last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp. The agent is Jimmy Woo, played by Randall Park. Jimmy Woo was Scott Lang’s parole officer in Ant-Man and the Wasp, who used to keep a check on Scott staying in his house-arrest. Later in the episode, we also see Thor's friend Darcy Lewis, who had last appeared in Thor: The Dark World.

But then what was the Ant-Man and the Wasp Easter egg that almost everyone missed? Well, if you remember, in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott had told Jimmy Woo that he was learning some magic tricks. He also showed him a magic trick of making a card appear. Jimmy Woo then asked Scott if he would teach him that trick. Turns out, Jimmy was not bluffing about wanting to learn the trick. In his introductory scene in WandaVision episode 4, he actually produces his ID card with the same card trick that Scott had shown him! The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always excelled at hiding subtle hints and easter eggs in their movies. It is no wonder that the upcoming episodes will also have some similar subtle easter eggs.

