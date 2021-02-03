Randall Park Reveals How He Learnt The Ant-Man Inspired 'card Trick' For 'WandaVision'

Randall Park had previously received a lot of positive reviews from the audience as well as critics for his portrayal of the character of Jimmy Woo, a senior FBI agent in the Ant-Man films. Fans had a lot of expectations from his reprisal of the role in the WandaVision miniseries after it was announced. After he made his appearance in the recent episode of WandaVision, a particular scene from the series seems to have given them what they want. The scene in question is the moment when Jimmy Woo does the card trick, and Randall Park has revealed how he learnt the impressive trick.

Randall Park reveals how he learnt the "card trick"

MCU fans would know that the scene in WandaVision in which the character of Jimmy Woo does an impressive card trick is an obvious reference to the film Ant-Man and the Wasp. A sequel to the first Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp famously shows how Jimmy Woo was impressed by the card trick himself when he saw Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) perform it. Jimmy Woo has now performed the card trick himself in WandaVision. In his conversation with Insider, Randall Park has revealed more about it.

ALSO READ: WandaVision Fans Love Antman Callback As Jimmy Woo Finally Learns The Card Trick

He revealed that the scene was already in the script and not suggested by him. He said that he himself performed the trick and no CGI was used for it. He took lessons from a magician for the trick and practised it several times before actually filming it. But he learnt the trick quickly, as it reportedly took him only a couple of days to properly master it. Randall even jokingly said that he believes that Jimmy Woo must have survived Thanos’ snap which led to him finally master the card trick.

ALSO READ: Young Rock's Rosario Dawson & Randall Park To Help Dwayne Johnson Become President Rock?

While Randall Park is a familiar face for MCU fans, he has also worked in a number of other popular film projects. He had made a brief appearance in an episode of the famous American sitcom The Office. He has also appeared in Aquaman, The House, The Hollars and many other films as well as television shows.

ALSO READ: WandaVision Has A Very Subtle Ant-Man Reference; Did You Notice?

ALSO READ: WandaVision Midseason Trailer And New Poster Shared By Marvel; Check Out Here!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.