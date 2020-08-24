'Queen And Slim' Ending Explained: How Was Queen And Slim Killed?

Queen & Slim is a romantic crime drama starring Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny, Flea, Sturgill Simpson and Indya Moore. Helmed by Melina Matsoukas, in her directorial debut, Queen & Slim plot synopsis follows the story of two African Americans who are on the run after hitting a police officer during a traffic stop. Released on November 27, 2019, it has gained a positive response from the critics and audience. Queen & Slim grossed over 47 million dollars at the box office. Read further and check out the ending of Queen & Slim.

Queen & Slim ending explained

Queen and Slim are on the run after killing a traffic police officer. Towards the end, a friend helps them out of this situation, he informs them that they can hop onto a plane and fly out of the country. On their way towards the plane, Queen and Slim are enclosed by cops and gunned down. This is the devasting sequence of the film where both of them are shot and killed on the spot. Queen is shot by a white female cop.

In the end, Queen and Slim's real names are revealed to the public in the news. They are declared as heroes and icons by many. People from all over the country stand dismayed and united in their demise.

In an older interview with Refinery29, director Melina Matsoukas and writer Lena Waithe spoke about the film's ending. Lena said that she did not want to go easy on the audience or did not want to pull punches. She also added that she didn’t desire to give the viewers some fairytale because the mothers of the movement didn’t have that. Similarly, Melina discussed at a TIFF event for the film, “Black people don’t get a choice to decide if we’re going to run to the plane or drive over the edge like Thelma and Louise. We’re going to go out in a hail of bullets". These two characters are also referred to as the black Bonnie and Clyde. Queen & Slim had its world premiere at the AFI Fest on November 14, 2019.

