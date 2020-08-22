Millie Brown To Dwayne Johnson: Hollywood Stars Who Ruled Instagram This Week

Hollywood actors never fail to surprise fans with their quirky Instagram posts. Be it releasing the teaser of their upcoming movies or celebrating quality times with friends and family, celebs know how to stay connected with their fan army. Here’s a quick recap of all the Instagram posts that left fans in a state of frenzy.

Millie Bobby

Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby will soon feature in Enola Holmes as the teenage sister of titular character Sherlock Holmes. The release date of the movie was recently unveiled by the OTT platform Netflix. Along with the release date, the actor has also given away a major connection between the Enola Holmes and the letter ‘E’. Check it out here:

Henry Cavill

Taking to Instagram, Henry Cavill recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of his fantasy series The Witcher 2. Expressing the hectic process of his face makeup, the actor gave a glimpse of the second instalment of the series. Along with this, he was also seen sharing the teaser off Enola Holmes. Take a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Millie Bobby Brown's Has A Brand New Connection To The Letter E; Here's How

Courteney Cox

Friends fame Courteney cox was seen having a gala time with co-actor Jennifer Aniston. The actors were seen enjoying a session of pool game. In the video shared by her, Jennifer fails terribly while hitting her shots. To which, Courtenay said, “I may have had a good night...but could my friend BE any cuter?”. Another video of her sees her enjoying her ‘Saturday’.

ALSO READ| 'Enola Holmes' Teaser Out: Fans Say 'can't Wait' As Millie Bobby Brown Steals The Show

Dwayne Jonhson

The Rock celebrated his first marriage anniversary with wife Lauren Hashian on August 18, 2020. Sharing an adorable video, he wrote “I’m not a writer, so all I can do is speak from my heart and gut — and other than my three daughters being born — this is the greatest gift I’ve ever received.

Bottom line, I’m a lucky and grateful husband, father and man to have such an amazing woman by my side through this unpredictable, yet beautiful thing we call life.” In another post, he also announced the release of DC’s Black Adam.

ALSO READ| Henry Cavill Shares BTS Pic From The Witcher S2 To Show His Tedious Makeup Removal Process

Ariana Grande

Pop singer Ariana Grande, took to Instagram, to express that she cannot wait for Rihanna to drop her ninth studio album. The Stuck With You singer has officially surpassed Rihanna for being the most-streamed artist on Spotify. Along with this, Ariana also announced the release of REM. Take a look:

ALSO READ| Ariana Grande Requests Rihanna To Drop Another Music Album, Says 'please Fill My Ears'

(Promo Image Source: Millie Bobby & Dwayne Johnson Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.