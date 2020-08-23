First Trailer Of 'The Batman' Starring Robert Pattinson Unveiled At DC FanDome Event

The much-awaited trailer of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, was released at the virtual DC FanDome convention on August 22. The trailer, which is little less than three minutes, shows a darker version of the Gotham City than its previous cinematic adaptions. While speaking at the convention, Reeves said that this version of The Batman isn’t an origin story, however, it will ‘touch upon his origin’.

The trailer altogether gives a vibe of a different approach. It also introduced other characters, including Jeffrey Wright as detective James Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle. The film takes place two years into Bruce Wayne’s career as The Batman, where he still is a vigilante.

According to reports, the film is inspired by classic noirs like Chinatown and Taxi Driver. It will also meet a ‘very human and very flawed’ Bruce Wayne in his second year as Batman. The story of the upcoming movie revolves around a Riddler, played by Paul Dano, who committed a crime and left cryptic code to draw out the Batman.

Netizens call the trailer ‘sensational’

From the first look at the new Batsuit and glimpses of the different characters to Batmobile and Batbike, the first-ever footage from the much-hyped movie has surely left fans wanting for more. Ever since the trailer reflected on social media, #Batman started trending. Netizens flooded Twitter with their reaction for the ‘sensational’ new Batman.

an actual detective batman film with the riddler and the penguin that looks perfect before it’s even finished production?? pic.twitter.com/ywOLQLTjfq — yana (@yanapetticrew) August 23, 2020

The new #Batman trailer is everything I hoped it would be! Sensational. Truly does encapsulate the “Dark Knight” ❤️ @TheDCEU @mattreevesLA is genius! — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 23, 2020

THE BATMAN trailer looks more darker and not so much given away. Hope #RobertPattinson does it justice. 2021 let's go 🦇🔥 pic.twitter.com/35HLXE872H — Tej_Grandchamp (@Tej_Grandchamp) August 23, 2020

Suicide Bombers, Public Car Crashings, Explosions, Murders 🔥



The Riddler will be toying with The Dark Knight’s mind in “The Batman”, meaning the crimes drive him to be the most violent and darkest Batman we have ever seen, and I’m here for it🦇 #TheBatman #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/E5UvQKoltj — 𝙅𝙤𝙚𝙮 🩸 (@BibleCinema) August 23, 2020

This is bout to become a hell of a ride

The Batman 2021 pic.twitter.com/daTkUBrtT4 — Sherry (@Be_sheery) August 23, 2020

The new Batman film was supposed to be released on June 21, 2021, however, the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic affected the production. As per reports, the film is now set to be released on October 1, 2021, in cinemas worldwide. Before Pattinson, the Batman cape has been worn by actors such as Christian Bale, George Clooney, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and Val Kilmer.

