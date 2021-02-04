What Happened To Katies Friends On American Housewife? Find Out Why Carly Hughes Quit

American Housewife is an American sitcom television series that debuted on October 11, 2016, on ABC. The series chronicles the daily life of Katie Otto, a wife, and mother who tries to maintain her sense of self and family while dealing with the wealthy, pretentious, arrogant housewives and their privileged children in her new hometown of Westport, Connecticut. American Housewife cast includes Katie Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio among others. Read on to know why some of the cast members left the series midway.

Also Read | Marilyn Manson's Home Sees The Presence Of LAPD Vehicles After Abuse Allegations

What happened to Katie's friends on American Housewife?

According to a report by TV Line, the sitcom titled American Housewife, headlined by Katie Mixon as Katie Otto had original cast member Carly Hughes playing the role of Angela, one of Katie's best friends. Carly exited the series ahead of season 5 amid a workplace environment she claimed was toxic and subjected her to discrimination. Carly stated that she was no longer able to work amidst the toxic environment created on the sets of American Housewife. She added that she made the decision to leave to protect herself from discrimination and as a black woman in entertainment, she felt like she should stand up for what everybody deserves, to be treated equally. She concluded her statement by wishing the show well and claimed that she is excited to pursue opportunities ahead.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2021: Netflix's 'Mank' And 'The Crown' Lead Nominations

An American Housewife spokesman said in a statement to TV Line that Carly was a valued member of the cast, and they had hoped she would return to the show this season. It further read that the concerns she raised led to positive changes to the workplace and improvements to the culture, but they respect the decision she made to move on. They wished her nothing but the best.

Also Read | Where To Watch 'Eight For Silver'? Streaming Options For The Werewolf Saga

What happened to the other Anna Kat on American Housewife?

According to a report by Distractify, child actor Julia Butters played Anna Kat for the entire series up until Season 5. The young actor decided to quit the sitcom when she bagged a role in a major film starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio titled Once Upon A Time In Holywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino. Julia wanted to spread her wings and get better opportunities and the producers of American Housewife granted that. Presently, the role of Anna Kat is being portrayed by Giselle Eisenberg.

Also Read | Sundance Film Festival: List Of Best Films Released At The Event This Year

Image Credits: Carly Hughes Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.