Quentin Tarantino Wanted To Make A 'Luke Cage' Film Long Before MCU

Even before Marvel's renowned Netflix show, Luke Cage the 'hero for hire' had a small yet dedicated fanbase. Luke Cage comics were often praised for promoting diversity in the Marvel Universe. Which is why the character was loved, and still is loved, by Marvel fans. In fact, director Quentin Tarantino once wanted to make a Luke Cage film himself, long before the conception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When he featured on Amy Schumer's podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith, director Quentin Tarantino opened up about his dreams and aspirations before becoming a renowned filmmaker. During the interview, Quentin Tarantino revealed that he once had plans to make a Hero for Hire film starring the character of Luke Cage. Quentin Tarantino confessed that he wanted to make the Luke Cage film sometime between 1992's Reservoir Dogs and 1994's Pulp Fiction.

Quentin Tarantino stated that this dream was long before all the MCU movies came out. During the interview, Quentin Tarantino also revealed that he was a big comic book collector when he was a kid. He claimed that his two favourite comic book series were Luke Cage: Hero for Hire, Luke Cage: Power Man, and Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu.

Quentin Tarantino then revealed what truly ended his dreams of a Luke Cage project. The director stated that he wanted his childhood hero, Laurence Fishburne, to play the lead role. However, his friends disagreed with him and instead preferred Wesley Snipes for the role. This led to an argument and they never truly agreed on who was perfect to play the role of Luke Cage.

Moreover, Quentin Tarantino even spoke about his opinions on the modern Netflix show. The director revealed that he was not really a fan of the show, as he loved the original 70s version of the character. Quentin Tarantino further stated that if he was to make a Luke Cage movie, he would just follow the very first issue of the comic book. According to him, Luke Cage issue 1 was a perfect introduction to the superhero and it did not require any major changes.

