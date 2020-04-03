Virat Kohli Is The Quentin Tarantino Of Cricket: Skyfall Director Sam Mendes

Golden Globe Award-winning director Sam Mendes believes Team India captain Virat Kohli is "the Quentin Tarantino of cricket". Mendes likened the RCB skipper's liveliness to the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood director, who Mendes believes 'lives every second' on the set. Sam Mendes said that if he had to compare himself to someone in the cricket world, he'd be England captain Eoin Morgan.

Besides his batting exploits, Team India captain Virat Kohli is well known for his aggression and liveliness on the cricket field. Speaking to Sky Sports' Lockdown Podcast, Jarhead director Sam Mendes said that the Virat Kohli of the movie world would be Quentin Tarantino. Mendes said that Virat Kohli and Quentin Tarantino live every second in their respective fields, and both are 'wildly enthusiastic' about their work. Sam Mendes further added that he'd be someone like England captain Eoin Morgan.

IPL 2020: When will IPL start?

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a vast majority of sporting events across the globe being cancelled or suspended. Many countries including India, have been forced into lockdown to contain the spread of the virus at a community level. IPL 2020 was originally scheduled to kick off on March 29 but was postponed to April 15 due to the threat of COVID-19.

However, there is little clarity on whether the tournament will begin on April 15 considering the lockdown and the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. Virat Kohli will lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL 2020, while 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, was snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction.

