Quentin Tarantino's Most Underrated Movie Characters Of All Time

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most celebrated Hollywood directors of our time. Known best for his unpredictable films, the Hollywood director has a knack for writing rich and complex characters.

While there are numerous well-rounded and memorable characters Tarantino has created over the years, there are few that have not gotten the recognition they rightfully deserve. So, we present to you some of the most underrated Quentin Tarantino characters from his iconic films. Take a look:

Trudi Fraser

Trudi Fraser, a wise-beyond-her-years young character, played by Julia Butters certainly made a huge impact with just a couple of scenes in Quentin Tarantino’s most recent release, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Unfortunately, much of the discussion was either focused on the dynamic shared by Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, or its portrayal of Sharon Tate and Bruce Lee.

Joe Cabot

Played by Lawrence Tierney, Joe Cabot is one of the major characters from Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 crime-mystery Reservoir Dogs. Tierney played father to Nice Guy Eddie and was the organiser of the diamond heist. Tierney, who had a long career of portraying a tough guy and hardened criminal, voices a lot of creative lines in the film which he manages to deliver with a hilariously deadpan demeanour.

Wayne Gale

Wayne Gale, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr in the 1994 film Natural Born Killers, is a television host of American Maniacs and functions as a figurehead of a lurid true crime television show. While its central Bonnie and Clyde-Esque duo Mickey and Mallory Knox remain the most memorable characters in the iconic film, the two have an interesting parallel with Wayne Gale who sensationalises serial killers. He simply does it by turning people’s crimes into entertainment.

Max Cherry

Late Robert Forster portrayed the role of Max Cherry in Jackie Brown, which is perhaps the director’s most underrated movie to date. Max Cherry is the male romantic lead in Jackie Brown and works as a bail bondsman. He plays a refreshing role as a good guy in Jackie Brown; a thing which is rare in Quentin Tarantino films.

