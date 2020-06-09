Brad Pitt's Movie 'Inglourius Basterds' Was On The Verge Of Getting Abandoned; Read Trivia

Brad Pitt worked for the first time with the legendary director Quentin Tarantino for the film Inglourious Basterds. The war film followed the story of a few Jewish soldiers who go on an undercover mission to bring down the Nazi government. After the script of the film was written the director almost wanted to abandon the film because of not finding someone to play the role of a Colonel. Here are some other interesting facts about the film you must consider reading:

Trivia about Inglourious Basterds

Director Quentin Tarantino considered abandoning the film while searching for a cast to play the role of Colonel Hans Landa. He almost felt nobody would have been able to play the role. But when Christoph Waltz auditioned for the film, the entire team was convinced that he would be perfect for the role.

Christoph Waltz won an Oscar for the Best Actor in Supporting Role for Inglourious Basterds. This was the first Quentin Tarantino film that won an Oscar.

In a roundtable discussion with Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino, the latter said that Til Schweiger was born and raised in Germany and had always refused to wear the Nazi Uniform. He agreed to wear it only on the condition that he could kill a Nazi in each scene he wore a uniform.

Unusual for a Hollywood production, only thirty per cent of the film is spoken in English while the language that dominates the film is either French or German, and a little bit of Italian.

It was said that Quentin Tarantino worked nearly for a decade, for the script of Inglourious Basterds. One can say it was all worth it because it went on to become the highest-grossing film.

The character of Lieutenant Archie Hicox played by Micheal Fassbender is layered with irony. The later was born in Germany to German and Irish parents and was raised in Ireland. German is his first language while English is his second. In the film, he plays an English man who goes undercover as a German who can speak German fluently but finds it difficult to hide his accent.

After each scene, the actors would turn to the camera and say, 'Hello Sally', who was the Inglourious Basterds' editor.

Leonardo DiCaprio was the first choice to play the role of Colonel Hans Landa but Quentin Tarantino decided that a German-speaking actor would be perfect for the role.

The Office fame B.J. Novak had to take a leave from appearing on the show to play the role of a Private First Class Utivich in Inglourious Basterds. His absence on the show was explained by his character going to ‘Thailand with friends from High School’.

