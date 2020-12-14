Rachel Bilson Opens Up About Co-parenting With Hayden Christensen During Pandemic

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen dated from 2007 to 2017. The two have a daughter of six years old named Briar and in a recent interview with the DailyMail, Rachel Bilson spoke about her co-parenting experience along with her former fiance, Hayden Christensen during the pandemic times. Read what The O.C actor had to say about her ex after three years of splitting apart.

Rachel Bilson says co-parenting during pandemic has been good

Rachel Bilson recently spoke about her co-parenting experience and said that raising their daughter together has been going well during the pandemic. She revealed that since everyone is stuck in their houses due to the COVID-19 situations having another house to go to is good for Briar and has been quite helpful. To sum it up she said, all in all, it is going very well. On the contrary according to people when Briar was three and a half years old, Rachel spoke about the struggles of co-parenting and how they were still trying to figure out their way around it since it was tricky initially. Looks like there's something good that did come out this global pandemic.

According to Dailymail, Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson started dating 2007 and got engaged in 2008, the two broke up just two years later in 2010 for a short period of time but got back together in the same year. The couple dated for seven more years and eventually called it quits in 2017. The two have had a nice relationship even after the breakup and share the custody of their daughter. See Briar's 5th birthday post that her mother shared on her Instagram.

Hayden Christensen's family

Hayden Christensen is born in Canada. The actor started his career on Canadian Television. The 39-year-old actor has three siblings. Hayden has a younger sister named Kaylen who was born in 1984. He has two older siblings, a sister named Hejsa Christensen and a brother named Tove Christensen. He was engaged to Rachel Bilson for 11 years and also shares a daughter named Briar Rose Christensen. Briar was born on October 29, 2014.

IMAGE CREDITS: @rachelbilson IG

