As Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Turns 6, Actress Shares A Sweet Post On The Occasion!

Hayden Panettiere's daughter, Kaya, turned six years old yesterday, on the 9th of December. In order to express what the Nashville actress feels about her little daughter growing up, the 31-year-old artist shared a post featuring the now 6-year-old on Instagram. The picture that can be seen below is that of a birthday cake which has the shape of the number 6, signifying the cutter's sixth birth anniversary. The cake in question has also been topped off with at least 20 different kinds of desserts.

The actress can be seen communicating two things through her post. One is her astonishment regarding her daughter growing up. The second expression is that of gratitude that she has for the baker who is responsible for the cake. The caption, in its entirety, makes up for a heart-warming message. That image can be found on Hayden Panettiere's Instagram.

Here is that post with the caption for all to see

As of this writing, Hayden Panettiere's Instagram following stands at 287,000. Her Instagram account is fairly new as it was created in the month of July of this year itself. So far, Hayden Panettiere's Instagram account is populated by nineteen pictures only.

About Hayden Panettiere's family:

Hayden Panettiere's family comprises of her father, Skip Panettiere, who is a firefighter and others. Other family members include the likes of his mother, actress Lesley Vogel and brother Jansen. Jansen Panettiere is Hayden's younger brother who is also an actor. For a few years, Panettiere was seeing Ukrainian professional boxer, Wladimir Wladimirowitsch Klitschko. The two began dating in 2009 but their relationship came to an end two years later. After the passage of some time, they reconciled their differences and got engaged. Three years later, the two welcomed their baby daughter, Kaya, albeit the two never tied the knot. The news regarding the arrival of Hayden Panettiere's daughter was confirmed by the actress herself, while she was presumably vacationing with the Ukrainian boxer in Hawaii. Her relationship with the athlete ended shortly after her show, Nashville, met its conclusion.

