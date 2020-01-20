Rainn Wilson Birthday: Here Are Some Of His Iconic Moments As Dwight From 'The Office'

Rainn Wilson is an American actor, writer, director, and producer. Rainn celebrates his 54th birthday today. Rainn is a very well-known face in Hollywood and has given fans many shows and movies to binge-watch. The actor is, however, best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on the NBC sitcom The Office, for which he earned three consecutive Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Here’s taking a look at Rainn Wilson’s best moments as Dwight Schrute from The Office.

Also read | Iconic Hollywood Films From the 1990s That You Simply Cannot Miss

Also read | Hollywood Movies Similar To 'National Treasure' That All Fans Must Watch

Also read | The Office Feature Film: Enthusiastic Fans React To 'Threat Level Midnight'

Also read | Emmy Awards: Emmy-winning Television Shows To Watch Online In India

Apart from gaining immense appreciation for his role in The Office, Rainn Wilson has also worked in films like The Rocker and Super, as well as played supporting characters in the horror films Cooties and The Boy. In 2009, he also lent his voice for the computer-animated science fiction film Monsters vs. Aliens. In 2017, Rainn Wilson played a recurring role on Star Trek: Discovery as well as a supporting role in The Meg in 2018. In addition to acting, Wilson published an autobiography, The Bassoon King, in November 2015, and also founded the digital media company SoulPancake in 2008. Hope, Rainn Wilson keeps entertaining his fans with his comical roles and here’s wishing him a very happy birthday.

Also read | TV Title Tracks | Best Iconic Tracks From Popular Television Shows

Image courtesy: Rainn Wilson Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.