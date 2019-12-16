The Debate
The Office Feature Film: Enthusiastic Fans React To 'Threat Level Midnight'

Hollywood News

The Office cast released 'Threat Level Midnight '. Read on to know more details about how the fans reacted to the short film.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Office

The Office is an American mockumentary situational comedy show which depicts the everyday lives of office employees in the fictional firm of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Recently, the show released the full version of Threat Level Midnight, which is available on YouTube. Read more to know about the fans' reaction to this.

Fans react to Threat Level Midnight

The Office recently released the full version of Threat Level Midnight which is directed, written, and produced by Michael Scott. His first film released during the 17th episode of the seventh season of the show. Threat Level Midnight features all the characters of the show who work in Dunder Mifflin. Fans of the show were flooding the social media with their comments. Here is what the fans have to say:

TV actor Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey had previously announced that there is an idea going around about a reunion movie of The Office, while there is a talk about rebooting the show. But nothing is official yet, and fans are all geared up about it. The Office is widely considered to be one of the most popular comedy shows of all time.

