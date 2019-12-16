The Office Feature Film: Enthusiastic Fans React To 'Threat Level Midnight'

The Office is an American mockumentary situational comedy show which depicts the everyday lives of office employees in the fictional firm of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Recently, the show released the full version of Threat Level Midnight, which is available on YouTube. Read more to know about the fans' reaction to this.

Fans react to Threat Level Midnight

The Office recently released the full version of Threat Level Midnight which is directed, written, and produced by Michael Scott. His first film released during the 17th episode of the seventh season of the show. Threat Level Midnight features all the characters of the show who work in Dunder Mifflin. Fans of the show were flooding the social media with their comments. Here is what the fans have to say:

WAIT stop everything @theofficenbc uploaded the full Threat Level Midnight movie on YouTube!!! Now everybody do the Scarn 🙌 #threatlevelmidnight pic.twitter.com/wtkcHXQV10 — Bernadette Rose (@bernsrose) December 12, 2019

Shout out to my OG friend for getting this epic poster for me 😎💥🔥 I’ve wanted a poster like this for so long! #ThreatLevelMidnight #ScarfaceStyle pic.twitter.com/ucecOwneLt — kurama 🦊 (@kawalzz) December 15, 2019

Let me tell you, if you can't appreciate this Oscar worthy movie, then you don't know good film. Side note: Ed Helms is a treasure 😂😂 #ThreatLevelMidnight https://t.co/wulEEUADSf — Tyler Pope (@TheRealTPizz) December 12, 2019

#threatlevelmidnight

loved this.. amazing.. watch it now on Youtube. hilarious. There should be a reboot... Mr M was awesome.. gonna tell my kids he is the Godfather — A DECENT GUY (@hrishi42294157) December 16, 2019

TV actor Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey had previously announced that there is an idea going around about a reunion movie of The Office, while there is a talk about rebooting the show. But nothing is official yet, and fans are all geared up about it. The Office is widely considered to be one of the most popular comedy shows of all time.

