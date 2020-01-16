Iconic Hollywood Films From 1990s That You Simply Cannot Miss

The '90s were an interesting time for cinema in the west as creators did not shy away from experimenting with scripts. Fans got to witness some of the classic and most iconic films due to these efforts made by them. Here are some of the most iconic '90s films which fans loved and deemed as classics.

Most Iconic Hollywood Films From the 1990s that you cannot miss

Also Read | Best Live-action Disney Movies That Were Released In The Last Decade

Pretty Woman

The 1990 film launched Julia Roberts as the megastar we know her to be today. The film was directed by the iconic Garry Marshall who was well known for his television work. The film starred Richard Gere as Edward Lewis a wealthy corporate, who hires Vivian Ward played by Julia Roberts to escort him to various events while his time in the city. The two develop a romance between them and fall in love. The film was a huge success and went on to earn over $400 at the worldwide box office and also earned Julia Roberts an Academy Award nomination for best actress.

Also Read | Famous Fictional Characters In Hollywood Movies That Came Back From The Dead

Total Recall

Teaming up with RoboCop director Paul Verhoeven, Arnold Schwarzenegger helped to create yet another sci-fi spectacle. Prior to this Arnold had been part of films like The Terminator, The Running Man, and Predator. However, unlike his previous films, Total Recall was rated R for its gruesome violence. The film was based on the work of writer Philip K. Dick’s short story “We Can Remember It for You Wholesale”. The movie revolves around the story of Douglas Quaid a construction worker who is obsessed with a colonized Mars. In order to fulfil his quest, he visits a dream implant centre for an escapist adventure.

Also Read | Saoirse Ronan's Best Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

One of the highest-grossing films for the '90s was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The independent film went on to earn an estimated of over $200 million, with a budget of merely $13 million. The film took inspiration from the '80s animated show, however, it was largely based off the very first issue of the comic book stories.

Also Read | Tom Hanks' Best Movies That You Can Watch This Weekend If You Haven't Already

Home Alone

The Christmas classic Home Alone directed by Chris Columbus is still considered to be one of the most iconic films ever made in cinema history. The film was an instant success upon its release and sold out in theatres worldwide. In Hollywood, the movie held the top spot at the box office for twelve weeks straight and ultimately finished off as the highest-grossing domestic film for 1990.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.