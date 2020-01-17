Hollywood Movies Similar To 'National Treasure' That All Fans Must Watch

National Treasure is a Hollywood film that stars Nicolas Cage as a historian and code breaker, Ben Gates. It is an adventure, action thriller film in which Ben Gates must find a rumoured treasure war chest that was buried by the Founding Fathers of the States during the revolutionary war. The task also involves him to find it before his competitor does, and he must also not get arrested by the FBI. The movie also has epic action scenes and great chemistry among the actors, which makes it a movie one can watch multiple times. Though the movie has its sequels, here is a list of movies one can watch if they are a fan of National Treasure.

The Mummy

The Mummy is an action horror film which has been written and directed by Stephen Sommers. The movie stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz as Rick and Evelyn respectively. The Mummy is about a man who goes on an expedition of treasure-seeking in the Sahara Desert in the year 1925. He, along with other hunters, stumble upon an ancient tomb and mistakenly free a 3,000-year-old legacy of terror embodied in the vengeful reincarnation of an Egyptian priest who had been sentenced to an eternity as one of the living dead.

Sahara

Sahara is an action comedy film directed by Breck Eisner that stars Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn, and Penélope Cruz. The story is about an explorer who goes to the deserts of West Africa in search of a lost Civil War battleship which was known as the Ship of Death. The lead cast in the movie must find the treasure while helping doctors of WHO to curb a plague.

The Da Vinci Code

The Da Vinci Code is a mystery thriller film based on Dan Brown’s novel of the same name. The movie has been directed by Ron Howard and stars Tom Hanks and Audrey Tautou. The movie shows the protagonist travel to London to find out the truth behind a mysterious and bizarre murder that was being covered by a religious secret society.

