'Ramayan' Actors Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil Agree On Royalty Compensation

To avoid entering into the community transmission stage, the Government of India announced a nation-wide lockdown in the country and is leaving no stone unturned to keep the citizens engaged during the lockdown period. One of the measures includes re-run of shows like Ramayan that ‘acted as a magnet’ earlier. However, the re-run of Ramayan is weaving magic on the audience once again, as the show amassed tremendous response from the new-age audience. Recently, Ramayan actors Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil and Moti Sagar revealed that the cast of the series deserves some royalty.

Reports of giving royalty money to the cast of Ramayan has been doing rounds among fans for a long time, as they are seemingly enjoying new-found fame after many years. Recently, Ramayan actors Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil and Moti Sagar spoke about the same in an interview and agreed that they deserve some royalty compensation. Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita, revealed that the team had no money when they shot and are still not given any monetary compensation.

Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in the series, echoed in support of Dipika Chikhlia’s views and revealed that the series has had a hugely successful re-run and some royalty seems right. Ramanand Sagar’s son, Moti Sagar, too, voiced his opinion in support of the actors by saying that the issue should be addressed to Doordarshan who holds the telecast rights of our serial. Take a look at some pictures:

.@arungovil12 ji, you are empowered by Prabhu Shri Ram to so well portray Him.

We all are blessed to see #Ramayan during lockdown. I am planning to see it from the start again. Will like to invite you to visit our International Headquarters at ISKCON Mayapur🙏 Jai Siya Ram ji pic.twitter.com/chCqWZELHm — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) April 25, 2020

Re-run of Mahabharata and other shows

It was Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who made the announcement of the re-run of the much-loved Indian mythological series, Ramayan on Doordarshan. Apart from Ramayan and Mahabharat, Doordarshan has also managed to air the much-loved shows, Shrimaan Shrimati, Shaktiman, Circus and Chanakya once again for the audience. Recently, it was reported that Pankaj Kapur's much-acclaimed show, Office Office has started re-airing on the small screen since April 13, considering the positive response to the re-run of the popular TV shows among new-age audiences.

