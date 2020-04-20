Randeep Hooda Shares BTS From 'Extraction' Sets, Praises The 'extraordinary Action Team'

Highway actor Randeep Hooda took to his social media accounts and shared a BTS video where he can be seen prepping for action sequences with a rifle. Production personnel can be heard encouraging him to get the shot right as he practices reloading the rifle with bullets. Randeep also gave a shoutout to the 'extraordinary action team'.

Have a look:

The actor, who has starred in Bollywood films such as Jannat 2, Highway, Kick, said working on the film was akin to stepping into a different world.

"I got a great gun and I was waiting to fire some blanks and be like Rambo. I've never done this kind of action before. It was really, really cool. The stunt team in this movie was absolutely amazing whether it is driving, guns or hand-to-hand combat... The first day, I thought what have I got myself into but then it started to grow on me. Your body is the most beautiful instrument you have and action movies put it to good use. As you stretch your limits, you realise you've got to look after yourself better."

Hooda, who studied in Australia and calls his cab driving experience there "the best acting training" he had, said Hemsworth is a "quintessentially an easygoing guy".

"Chris is a tough Aussie. He is charming, very easygoing, well prepared and he has got great energy. The leading man in a film controls the energy on the set. It has been an absolute pleasure working with him. We exchanged a few blows but that's okay. He is a quintessentially easygoing Aussie who does not have any airs about him," he said.

About the film

Extraction will start streaming on the global OTT platform Netflix from April 24, 2020. The Sam Hargrave directorial also features critically acclaimed actors David Harbour and Golshifteh Farahani. Randeep Hooda will be seen playing a negative character in the film.

