Rapper Lil D Man Confesses His Crime On Live TV, Leaves Viewers Stunned

Hollywood News

Rapper Lil D Man recently confessed his crimes on live television. Have a look at how he pulled off the 'Joker'-like stunt as hails the police.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
rapper lil d

American rapper Lil D Man was recently arrested on accounts of his alleged links to a deadly shooting act. He was caught on live camera talking about the crime. He also gave out the specific reason for being involved in criminal activity.

Lil D Man admits his crime on camera

Nebraska rapper Lil D Man recently admitted in front of the camera that he was involved in a deadly shooting act. In a video doing the rounds on social media, he can be seen being taken out of a building with his hand pulled back. He was being taken into a police vehicle with handcuffs on.

On the way to the police vehicle, he could be heard rapping in a freestyle tone. He also gave a shout out to Marion County Police (MCP) as they caught hold of him. He was asked by a news portal if he did commit the crime that he was being accused of. His response was positive as he said, “Yeah I did it”.

He was further asked the reason for being involved in the criminal act. He said that his reason was self-defence. Just when he said this, he was pushed into the police van.

Read | Liam Hemsworth's Upcoming Movie 'Arkansas' And All You Need To Know About The Crime Drama

Read | Gargi College Molestation: Inspector Of Crime Against Women (CAW) To Lead Probe

An added name to the alleged killers' list

Rapper Lil D Man has been the latest addition to the list of rappers who were accused of criminal activities. In the past, a number of rappers like J-Dee and Mac Minister were also accused of committing crimes. J-Dee has been serving life imprisonment after he was charged with murder. On the other hand, Mac Minister was accused of killing Fat Tone who reportedly took over Mac Dre. A friend of Mac Minister was also reportedly a part of the murder.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Read | Sudan Agrees To Send Ex-president Omar Al-Bashir To ICC Over War Crimes In Darfur

Read | Swiss Vote On Law Against Anti-LGBT Discrimination

 

 

