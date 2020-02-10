Liam Hemsworth's Upcoming Movie 'Arkansas' And All You Need To Know About The Crime Drama

Liam Hemsworth is a popular Hollywood actor known for his impeccable acting in films like 'Isn't It Romantic,' Independence Day: Resurgence and more. The actor has been in the news for his separation with ex-wife Miley Cyrus after the couple finalised their divorce a few weeks back. On a professional front, Liam is set to return to at the Box Office with his upcoming crime thriller titled Arkansas.

Liam Hemsworth's upcoming movie Arkansas

Arkansas has been written by Andrew Boonkrong and is going to be directed by Clark Duke. The movie also stars John Malkovich, Vince Vaughn, Vivica Fox and more. The release date is yet to be revealed but fans are unable to hold their excitement to see Liam back on the big screen and are eagerly waiting for the crime-thriller to hit the screens.

The storyline revolves around two men, Kyle and Swin who work by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug lord named Frog, whom they have never met. But, when a deal goes wrong, the consequences are deadly and they get to see the dark side of the business. Liam Hemsworth is going to be seen playing the character of Kyle, while Clark Duke will be playing the character of Swin.

Vince Vaughn will play the character of the international drug mafia, Frog. While Liam is all set to come back on the big screen with this crime drama, he is also seen spending time with his rumoured new found love with Gabriella Brooks. The two have been reportedly spotted together many times.

Apart from that, his brother Chris Hemsworth is going to be seen adorning his most charismatic and most loved character of Thor in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder which is said to be released next year. Fans cannot wait to see the Hemsworth brothers ruling the Box Office again.

