Gargi College Molestation: Inspector Of Crime Against Women (CAW) To Lead Probe

After cases of mass molestation were reported on Sunday at Delhi University's Gargi College, inspector of Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell has been designated as an investigation officer in the case. Furthermore, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Geetanjali Khandelwal is conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter and will also supervise the investigation of the case closely.

On February 9, students of Delhi University's Gargi College purported that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie' on February 6.

A student released a statement, alleging that on Saturday 8,000-10,000 individuals accumulated in the campus by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. The statement further accused the individuals of allegedly manhandling, molesting the women students during the concert.

Apprising about the case, the Delhi police stated that Khandelwal is constantly in touch with the Principal of the college over the incident. Furthermore, it is reported that Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has reached the college on February 10, taking cognisance of the matter. Empathizing with the painful experiences faced by the girls, Maliwal had earlier slammed the college authorities for not registering a case in the incident.

Gargi College watchman confirms that goons entered the campus

Republic TV spoke to the watchman of the college who confirmed that men forcefully entered the college campus during the annual college festival.

"It was overcrowded. This gate was locked. Due to the crowd, the lock broke and the crowd entered. Around 50-60 thousand people were inside. There was no possibility to check at that time. Everything had failed at that time. Female students are alleging they can confirm what happened. Police could have controlled but they did not come inside. Then, a team of CRPF came in. For a few minutes they were standing outside, and then they came inside, they were unable to do much," the watchman said.

Gargi is a women's college of the Delhi University and entry of men during the festival is only permissible if they have a valid ID card. However, students allege that due to laxity by the administration, non-teaching staff, police force, and the RAF, the influx of men continued without a valid pass and after the time allotted for outside students to enter.

