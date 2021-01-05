Ratatouille Musical Raises Over $1 Mil For 'actors Fund' As Artists Suffer Financially

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has become an online sensation. The musical premiered on the social media platform on New Year’s Day and has raised over $1 million. The money will go towards providing aid to struggling performers who were affected by the pandemic.

Tiktok Ratatouille the musical raises $ 1 million

The official Twitter handle of Ratatouille Musical’s production announced the news on Saturday. The caption read, “You did it! You raised over $ 1million”. The post further revealed that the money is raised for “The Actors Fund”, check out the post below.

You did it! You raised over $1 million to benefit @TheActorsFund! But we aren’t done yet. Tickets are still on sale all weekend long on @TodayTix.https://t.co/3YxozrE7Hd pic.twitter.com/QqUu6uzM0D — Ratatouille Musical (@ratatousical) January 2, 2021

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Fans react

As soon as the news about the musical raising $1 million went up on social media, a number of people on the social media platform flocked to it. Numerous fans of the musical left their comments and reaction on the post. A number of people congratulated the team for their success and wished them luck for the coming telecasts. Many other fans appreciated the musical and wrote in the comments that they had a great time watching it. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the post below.

Great job everyone! So impressive. And it really looked like everyone had so much fun!! — Scott Slater (@slaterama) January 2, 2021

God I love our community. Broadway will be back but until we are, donate and spread the word all weekend of this creative venture from the hearts and minds of our industries future. — Cover Your Nose! (@crschneider) January 2, 2021

Brilliant news. What a great musical, thoroughly enjoyed it. Fabulous performances and so professionally presented. Got to watch again! So uplifting 😄 🤗 — The Lambrits 💚 (@LambritsUK) January 2, 2021

the fact that you all put this together basically in under a month... we have no choice but to stan forever. and $1 mil??? AS YOU SHOULD — Claudine P (@fineartsyfartsy) January 2, 2021

CongRATulations for putting on an amazing show. We have spent 9 months globally discussing what we can’t do due to covid, but this is an example of what we CAN do during covid, and beyond. #LeadingTheWay #PositiveEnergy #RatatouilleMusical #ratatouillethemusical #Ratatousical — Gavin D'Arcy (@Gavindarcy) January 2, 2021

This was amazing. Please make T-shirts, mugs etc. in case ppl want to buy a little merch on the way out 💗👏🏼 — DrDobie (@drdobie) January 2, 2021

On another note, CNN reported that the tickets were being sold for $5 per ticket. The media portal states that this implies that over 2 lakh people watched the musical.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

A report in the media portal suggests that Moss stated it is “just so important to be supporting artists right now”. According to a report in the media portal, the 2007 Disney Pixar film became a full-blown event in a matter of weeks. Reportedly, the project had started as a Broadway-esque ode that later became the 2007 Disney Pixar film.

Ratatouille Musical cast and other details

The movie is directed by Lucy Moss. The cast of the movie includes Tituss Burgess, Wayne Brady, Adam Lambert, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park, Andre dace Shields and Kevin Chamberlin, who lent their voices. Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is a crowdsourced charity benefit concert. The musical is adapted from the 2007 Disney Pixar film Ratatouille. The musical was streamed for 72 hours beginning from the first day of the new year 2021.

How to stream Ratatouille musical

The Ratatouille musical was available to watch anytime on-demand until Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. EST.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.