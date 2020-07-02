Ray Fisher Accuses 'Justice League' Director Joss Whedon Of Being 'abusive' On The Set

Hollywood actor Ray Fisher took to his social media and stated that the Justice League director Joss Whedon was abusive as well as inappropriate on the set. In the tweet that was released on Wednesday, he also mentioned that the director’s behaviour was ‘enabled’ in many ways by the co-producers of the film, Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Ray Fisher essays the role of Cyborg on the film that went on air in 2017. Check out the Justice League actor’s tweet.

Ray Fisher's tweet about Joss Whedon

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.



He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.



Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

Apart from being co-producers, Geoff Johns is the former DC Entertainment president and chief creative offer. On the other hand, Jon Berg was previously a co-president at the Warner Bros. Geoff Johns did not comment on the claims. However, it has been revealed that Jon Berg told a magazine that the statements were untrue and that he has never enabled unprofessional behaviour.

Director Joss Whedon stepped in to direct the DCEU’s Justice League after director Zack Snyder had to exit from the project. It has been revealed that Zack Snyder’s exit comes after the director had to look after some personal family matters John Berger reportedly told the magazine that he recalls the cyborg actor Ray Fisher is quite upset about the phrase Booyah. He also added that in the animated series the phrase is one of Cyborgs well-known dialogue. Joss Whedon has also directed Marvel Studios the Avengers and the Avengers: Age of Ultron.

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

Just last week Fisher hinted that things might not be so well between him and the Justice League director Joss Whedon. Ray Fisher shared a throwback video from 2017‘s San-Deigo Comic Con which was attended by him as well as Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. By sharing the video, on his Twitter account, the Justice League actor stated that he would like to take back the statements that he made about the Justice League director being a good addition to the cast and crew of the film.

Justice League is a DC film that includes some of the biggest superheroes from DCEU reuniting to fight a common enemy. Apart from Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, the movie also cast Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as wonder woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as The Flash. The movie reportedly did not garner the amount of attention or funds that the company was allegedly hoping for.

