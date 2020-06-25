Henry Cavill Says He Is Looking Forward To Seeing Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was announced a month ago. Henry Cavill, who stars as Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), was present when the filmmaker made the announcement during a watch party of Man of Steel. Now Henry Cavill has a few words about The Snyder Cut. In an online conversation with Patrick Stewart hosted by a daily, Cavill was asked to give his opinion about the re-edited film. Read to know what he has to say.

Henry Cavill on Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Henry Cavill called The Snyder Cut “the famous-slash-infamous-slash-all-sorts-of-things Snyder Cut”. The actor said that he cannot really say anything aside from the fact, which he and everyone know, that it will be releasing on HBO Max. Cavill believes it will be Zack Snyder’s final vision of the movie. He said that he does not know anything more than that.

Henry Cavill added that he is just really happy that Zack Snyder is getting to release his version of Justice League. He thinks it is important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world. The actor mentioned that he is looking forward to seeing the Snyder Cut.

Henry Cavill explained that when it comes to Justice League, there was a mix of visions and the movie was not well received. He mentioned that over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the “fabled” Snyder Cut. The Witcher star stated that now the time has come to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League and he thinks that it is going to be very enjoyable to see the filmmaker finally release his version.

Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder are reportedly close friends. The actor made his debut as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman in Man of Steel (2013), which was directed by Zack Snyder. He later reprised the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). Both the films were helmed by Snyder. Some part of JL was handled by Joss Whedon, after Snyder left the project for a family emergency.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and JK Simmons. The Snyder Cut will either be a four-hour-long film or will have six-chapters. The filmmaker will rework on the score, visual effects and might even record additional dialogues and scenes from the actors. The project will reportedly cross it’s estimated budget of $30 million. It is scheduled to release in early to Mid-2021.

