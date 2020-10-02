Gandhi Jayanti: Indian, Chinese Envoys Pay Tribute To 'Bapu' On 151st Birth Anniversary

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary at the Jintai Art Museum in Beijing. Misri took to Twitter to share the photographs of him paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi and receiving a replica of the statue from noted sculptor and curator of the museum, Yuan Xikun.

#MannMeinBapu Paid homage to #MahatmaGandhi at the Jintai Art Museum in #Beijing on the occasion of #GandhiJayanti | Privileged to meet on the occasion the noted sculptor and curator of the museum, Yuan Xikun, and receive a replica of the statuette of Bapu from him. pic.twitter.com/gRM3UkSuxW — Vikram Misri (@VikramMisri) October 2, 2020

Wishes on Gandhi Jayanti has been pouring in from across the world as India celebrates the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as Father of the Nation for his significant role in India’s freedom struggle. Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, also paid his tribute to the Mahatma on October 2. Taking to Twitter, Sun said that “vision and wisdom” will continue to inspire everyone.

Pay my respects to #MahatmaGandhi on his birth anniversary. His vision and wisdom will continue to inspire all of us today. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) October 2, 2020

The day is celebrated with prayer services, commemorative ceremonies and cultural activities that take place in schools, institutions of local government and socio-political institutions. Mahatma Gandhi's statues all across the country are also adorned with garlands and flowers. However, this year most of the activities have been either put to a halt or scaled-down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. PM Modi took to Twitter to share a video message and spoke about Gandhian ideology. In his video message, PM Modi detailed how Mahatma Gandhi's values and ideologies are relevant in today's time. He also added that there is “much to learn from his life and noble thoughts”.

"May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," read his tweet.

Earlier on October 1, US lawmakers moved a resolution in the US House of Representatives to posthumously honour the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. As many as six bipartisan lawmakers pushed the resolution for the lasting impact of Gandhi’s values of truth, non-violence and peace towards the welfare of the world.

