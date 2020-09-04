'Home Alone 3' Cast Includes Alex Linz, Scarlett Johansson & Others; Know Character Detail

Released in the year 1997, the much-acclaimed Hollywood film, Home Alone 3 heaped praises from fans and critics alike, as it follows the story of an eight-year-old Alex, who fends off thieves when they try to acquire a top-secret computer chip that they secretly hide in his toy car. Besides the film’s storyline, what grabbed the audience’s attention was the interesting star cast of the film. Here is everything you need to know about the film’s cast.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Returning To Mumbai On Sept 9 Amid Sena's Threat; Dares Anyone To Stop Her

Alex D Linz as Alex Pruitt

Actor Alex D Linz plays the role of the eight-year-old boy, Alex Pruitt, who is home alone and fights off thieves with his sheer wit. Alex is a former child artist who has worked in several movies and television commercials in the late 90s and early 2000s. Besides Home Alone 3, he has also worked in several much-acclaimed movies like Max Keeble's Big Move One Fine Day and The Wacky Adventures of Ronald McDonald. Take a look:

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Has Question For Renuka Shahane Post Mumbai Comment Tweet, Latter Answers

Haviland Morris as Karen Pruitt

Former actor Haviland Morris was seen playing the role of Alex Pruitt’s mother in Home Alone 3. Haviland is a television, and Broadway actor, who currently works in real estate. She is best known for her role as Caroline Mulford in Sixteen Candles. The actor was also in Madonna's Who's That Girl and Gremlins 2: The New Batch. However, Haviland became a household name with the much successful Law & Order series.

Also Read | India Reiterates Support For Syria’s National Reconstruction Efforts At Virtual Meeting

Scarlett Johansson as Molly Pruitt

In the movie, Scarlett Johansson plays the role of Molly Pruitt, sister of Alex Pruitt. Scarlett is a well-known actor in Hollywood and was last seen in Marriage Story. The movie has been sweeping awards and accolades for its gripping story plot and unique take on divorce. Starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in the leading roles, Marriage Story follows the life of an about-to-be-divorced couple and their take on family life post-separation. The film is helmed by Noah Baumbach.

Aleksander Krupa as thief

Actor Aleksander Krupa plays the role of Peter Beaupre, a notorious gang member, who aims to find the microchip at any cost. Alexander predominantly works in the Polish film industry and is famous for films like Eraser, Blue Streak, Home Alone 3 and The Italian Job. He is also known for his work in X-Men: First Class and Hidden Figures.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Has Question For Renuka Shahane Post Mumbai Comment Tweet, Latter Answers

(Image credits: YouTube screengrab from Trailer Chan channel)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.