India Reiterates Support For Syria’s National Reconstruction Efforts At Virtual Meeting

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan held a virtual meeting with Vice Foreign Minister of Syria, Fayssal Mekdad, at the India-Syria Ministerial Consultations on September 3. Muraleedharan said that he conveyed India’s support for Syria’s national reconstruction efforts and the well being of its people.

“Had excellent discussions with HE Faysal Mekdad, Vice Foreign Minister of Syria at the India-Syria Ministerial Consultations this evening. Thank him for his warm sentiments towards India and its people,” the Union minister tweeted.

The MoS for External Affairs congratulated Syria on successful elections and discussed measures to expedite bilateral development projects, increase cooperation in capacity building and training programmes. They also talked about the expansion of India’s humanitarian assistance to Syria, including in the fight against COVID-19.

India's stand on the Syrian war

Syria has repeatedly welcomed India to play a key role in the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country which is witnessing one of the worst humanitarian crises in modern history due to civil war and terrorism, with foreign countries backing rival factions in the bloody fight. However, India’s stand on the Syrian war has been based on international law and the UN Charter.

The United States has been a critic of Bashar al-Assad regime and has imposed sanctions on Syrian President and family members, including his wife. Recently, the United States announced more than $696 million in humanitarian aid for Syrian people at fourth Brussels Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region”.

In June, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said in a statement that the conflict in Syria has lasted almost as long as the First and Second World War combined and a whole generation of children has known nothing but hardship, destruction and deprivation. He said that the world can do something for nearly 2.5 million children who are out of school and millions who remain displaced amid crumbling economy.

