Kangana Ranaut has question for Renuka Shahane post Mumbai comment tweet, latter answers

Kangana Ranaut sparked another controversy with a ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ reference to Mumbai as she hit back at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for asking her not to return to the city. The statement became a talking point, for and against the actor, and celebrities also joined in by posting cryptic notes about Mumbai. Renuka Shahane urged the Tanu Weds Manu star to respect the city she was working in, and the latter asked if the former also wanted a ‘piece of her meat.’

Kangana Ranaut responds to Renuka Shahane’s post on Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut replied to Renuka’s post by asking if criticising the ‘poor administration of a government’ was ‘equal to the place being administered’. The National Award winner wrote that she did not consider Renuka ‘naive’ to draw the reference. She then asked if the Hum Aapke Hai Koun actor was also waiting like a ‘bloodthirsty vulture to pounce’ on her and ‘get a piece of her meat.’ Kangana added that she ‘expected better’ from Renuka.

Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered , I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you 🙂 https://t.co/wkR7u05rTB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Renuka responded that she supports the criticism of governments and that the statement ‘why Mumbai is feeling like POK’ made her make a ‘direct comparison’, and termed it in ‘bad taste.’ She added that she did not like it, being a native of Mumbai and that she was ‘naive’ to ‘expect better’ from Kangana.

Dear @KanganaTeam I am all for criticizing Govts. But "why Mumbai is feeling like POK" seems to me like a direct comparison between Mumbai & POK. Your comparison was really in bad taste. As a Mumbaikar I did not like it! Maybe it was naive of me to expect any better from you. https://t.co/E9feLKsurv — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020

Kangana’s controversial comment

Kangana had asked Sanjay Raut why Mumbai started feeling like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ after Aazadi graffitis and ‘open threats'. Raut had asked her not to return to Mumbai, after she taunted that she felt ‘scared’ about Mumbai Police, amid her sensational allegations in the alleged Bollywood-drug mafia links.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Renuka had earlier tweeted that Mumbai was the city where Kangana had accomplished her acting dream in and that the least she could do was ‘respect the wonderful city.’ She added that the comparison was ‘appalling.’

Previously, Renuka had made a similar response to former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta for writing that ‘Mumbai had lost its humanity’ amid the flak for Mumbai Police post the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian.

@fadnavis_amruta this is really unfair to a city that feeds & homes millions. However tattered the roof or blanket, Mumbai gives residents a reason to hope, dream & smile even without Z security. @MumbaiPolice have been working tirelessly to keep us safe even during covid 1/2 https://t.co/VVXXpmcOey — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 4, 2020

