Oscars 2020: Rebel Wilson And James Cordon Present Award In Cat Outfits, Mock 'Cats'

The recently held 92nd Academy Awards witnessed the who’s who of the entertainment and glamour industry donning their best attires. From Eminem's performance to Natalie Portman's subtle tribute to the female directors, fans across the world seemingly enjoyed the Oscars 2020 event, as stars left no stone unturned to entertain the audience.

However, James Cordon and Rebel Wilson's 'catty' act from the event stood out, as the celebrity-duo sported cat costumes to present the award. Here are the details.

Rebel Wilson and James Corden attend Oscars 2020 in cat outfits

At the recently held Oscars 2020 Awards, Rebel Wilson and James Cordon donned furry catsuits to present the award for Best Visual Effects at the Dolby Theatre, subtly poking fun at the critically-panned Cats movie. Delivering their speech onstage, James Corden and Rebel Wilson remarked that nobody, but them, understand the importance of good visual effects, as they presented the awards for visual effects. Through their act, they poked fun at their film, Cats, which received criticism for its CGI and visual effects. Fans were seemingly highly displeased when the trailer dropped and were disappointed when the movie hit the theatres.

The Tom Hooper-directed flick is based on the stage musical of the same name, which was based on TS Eliot's 1939 hit, Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. The 2019 adaptation stars Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Derulo.

Fans react

🏆🎬 #Oscars ~ One of the best/funniest moments tonight came when James Cordon & Rebel Wilson presented the #Oscar for Best Visual Effects in full costume from their 2019 movie #Cats.

😂🐺🐱😂#Oscars2020 #JamesCordon #RebelWilson pic.twitter.com/XWq6GHXETu — Steve 💘💌💕 (@Neilfan12) February 10, 2020

