Oscars 2020: Billy Porter's Gown Has Secret Ties To The Historic Kensington Palace

Billy Porter is one of the most popular Broadway theatre performers in America. The talented artist is just as popular when it comes to his red carpet looks and is known best for his gender defiance and unique style. As for his recent appearance on Sunday’s award ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Billy graced the event in a sleeveless gold-feathered high-neck bodice which was paired with a billowing graphic ball skirt. Billy completed the look with a pair of lace-up heels by Jimmy Choo.

Also Read | Oscars 2020 | The 92nd Annual Academy Awards - Fresh From The Oven : LIVE UPDATES Here

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Gives Oscars 2020 A Miss, Posts Throwback Photos Of Red Carpet Looks

The inspiration behind Billy Porter's Oscars 2020 outfit

Billy Porter's Oscar outfit was inspired by the interiors of the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace. Billy Porter’s stylist, Sam Ratelle, was on a tour of the 415-year-old residential palace in 2019 where he had found himself immersed in the spectacle while fantasizing on how parties were thrown at the royal place back in the Georgian era. Ratelle explained that he had always thought of Oscars as a kind of royal event. This led him to call a British designer Giles Deacon, whom he had recently befriended and told him about the idea of infusing the regalness of Kensington Palace into a gown for Mr Porter.

According to a media portal, the performer had heard teasing his carpet look ahead of the big event stating that he has something cooking for the Oscars. He added that it was a surprise and that they will have you wait. Billy Porter generally turns to American houses and new names when it comes to crafting his custom looks for the red carpet events and other major appearances.

Also Read | Oscars 2020 Goodie Bags Have Everything From Cannabis-infused Chocolates To Cruise Trip

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Date, Time, And Other Details Of The 92nd Academy Awards

Image credits: Instagram | Anna Bernabe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.