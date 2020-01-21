Rebel Wilson's Stunning Transformation: Check Out Her Before And After Photos

The Debate
Rebel Wilson has decided to change her life for good as she has decided to lose weight. Read on to know more about the incredible transformation of the actor.

Rebel Wilson has been giving her fans some major fitness goals in 2020. The 39-year-old Australian actor had decided that the new year will be a year of fitness for her. She has shown an incredible transformation through her Instagram, after losing weight.

As a New Year’s resolution, the actor took to her social media handle to post a photo of herself, saying that weight loss is in her to-do list of the year. Wilson said that 2020 is going to be called “The Year of Health”, so she put on ‘athleisure’ and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch, and trying to avoid sugar and junk food. She mentioned that this is going to be hard after the holidays, and she has just begun and will do it.

She also asked her fans to make some positive changes in their life too, this year. Her post has garnered over 6 lakh likes by the fans. Here is the Instagram post by the actor.

Her fitness guide, Jono Castano, took to his official social media handle to post a photo of the two. She also said that Rebel Wilson has been putting in the hard work required 7 days a week. He also said that he is proud of her. Here is the post by Rebel Wilson’s transformation trainer.

Rebel Wilson is mostly known for her 2012 rom-com Pitch Perfect. It was directed by Jason Moore and written by Kay Cannon. It featured an ensemble cast of Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean, Adam DeVine, Ben Platt, John Michael Higgins, and Elizabeth Banks.

