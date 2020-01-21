Radhe’s Second Last Schedule Underway; Salman Khan And Randeep Hooda Clash In Goa

According to the reports around Salman Khan, his EID 2020 action flick Radhe will be a remake of the Korean box-office hit The Outlaws. A team of Korean stuntmen has been assigned to choreograph the ingenious and stylish stunts. Now, the Radhe team is in Goa, for the second last schedule of the film, and it is all about to go down today. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda gear up for an epic face-off in Goa

According to the reports, the cast will be busy in a 20-day shoot in Goa. The makers have secured permission from the authorities to shoot at real-life locations with Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. Team Radhe will be shooting all across the city from streets, churches, and to the beaches.

The female lead of the film, Disha Patani, will also join the two actors for the fixed schedule and is supposed to shoot an ‘exotic’ song with Salman Khan. The action scenes will be loaded with style and swag and will highlight Khan and Hooda. The film will also feature a chase scene, which will be set in Goa. A massive chunk of the film has been shot in Mumbai, and some of the scenes will be shot in Goa, as the characters will somehow end up at one point in the state of Goa.

The film is primarily set in Mumbai. However, a chunk of the story takes all the characters to Goa. Reportedly, after Goa, a brief schedule of the film will take place in Bangkok. Nothing much has been revealed by the makers of the film.

The film is slated to be released on May 22, 2020. It will be directed by Prabhu Deva and produced under the banner of Sohail Khan Productions. The producers of the film include Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri. Fans of the actors are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

