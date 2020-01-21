Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston, And Other Celebs Who Stayed Friends Even After Break-up

Celebrities make the headlines not just with their big announcements and moments, but also when they part ways with their significant others. After a breakup, some part ways forever, but some still choose to stay in each other’s life and grow together as friends and caretakers. Read on to know more about Hollywood celebrities who stayed friends even after their separation.

Hollywood couples who stayed friends even after separating

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Fans of Gwyneth Paltrow, who received fame for her MCU films, and Chris Martin, who is the lead singer of Coldplay, hang out, even with Paltrow’s fiancé present. The couple, who tied the knot in 2003 and got divorced in 2016, is famous for calling their divorce a “conscious uncoupling”. The couple hangs out even after their divorce and is seen by paparazzi on multiple occasions. The two have two children together, Apple and Moses Martin.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Brad and Jen made their public debut as a couple on the red carpet for the Emmy Awards in 1999. Brad and Jen tied the knot in 2000, but it came to an end in the year 2005, after which Brad Pitt married Angelina Jolie in 2014. But Jen and Brad are still on good terms and the two were recently seen sharing some cute moments at SAG 2020. When, at the event, Pitt made a joke about his dating life, the camera panned out to Aniston.

Chris Pratt and Anna Farris

Even after their split, the two are still supporting each other. Anna Farris and Chris Pratt got married in 2009 and got a divorce in 2017. On this Pratt was reportedly seen saying that divorce is really bad. The couple has two kids. He also said that the two are finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. Recently, when Pratt got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Farris took to her podcast to express her excitement.

