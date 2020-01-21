Rebel Wilson's Weight Loss Secret Revealed; Gym Trainer Shares Her Workout Details

Rebel Wilson had recently declared that 2020 will be 'The Year of Health' for her and she can evidently be seen pulling through that new year resolution. The Pitch Perfect actor has reportedly vowed to stay off sugar and junk food to focus on her fitness and lose weight. Her fitness progress can be seen in new photos debuted a few days back on Instagram by Rebel's trainer Jono Castano.

Also read: Rebel Wilson sticks to her new year resolution, shows incredible transformation

Rebel Wilson's impressive weight loss

Also read: Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson sued by paparazzi for posting their own pictures

Rebel's trainer Jono Castano was speaking to a news daily regarding the actor's impressive weight loss. Jono revealed that Rebel has been working seven days a week to stay true to her goal of being fit. He expressed that Rebel Wilson is amongst the sweetest souls he has encountered and that training with her is a lot of fun. Jono also went on to share Rebel Wilson's precise work out routine. Check it out.

Assault Bike

TRX Squats

Standing Bandit Trunk Rotation

Dead Bugs with Medicine Ball

Battle Ropes Slams

In the video shared by Jono Constano, Rebel Wilson can be seen practising battle rope slams. According to the trainer, battle rope slams is a perfect way to construct more energy and work the core of a person's body. Rebel had also recently revealed that she started losing weight when she was filming Cats and has dropped around 40-50 pounds since then. The actor also credited the film Cats for helping her lose weight as the extensive rehearsals and shoots for the film helped her stay true to her goals.

Also read: Rebel Wilson to produce a new K-pop themed film, 'Seoul Girls'; Get details

Also read: 'Cats' Trailer: Taylor Swift's feline avatar alongside Idris Elba & Rebel Wilson will make you purr with delight

Also read: Rebel Wilson Just Hinted At 'Pitch Perfect 4' And Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Photo Courtesy - Rebel Wilson Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.