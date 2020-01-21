The Debate
Rebel Wilson's Weight Loss Secret Revealed; Gym Trainer Shares Her Workout Details

Hollywood News

Rebel Wilson's impressive weight loss was recently shared by her trainer on social media. Rebel's trainer has now also revealed her workout routine. Read below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
rebel wilson

Rebel Wilson had recently declared that 2020 will be 'The Year of Health' for her and she can evidently be seen pulling through that new year resolution. The Pitch Perfect actor has reportedly vowed to stay off sugar and junk food to focus on her fitness and lose weight. Her fitness progress can be seen in new photos debuted a few days back on Instagram by Rebel's trainer Jono Castano.

Also read: Rebel Wilson sticks to her new year resolution, shows incredible transformation

Rebel Wilson's impressive weight loss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JONO CASTANO (@jonocastanoacero) on

Also read: Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson sued by paparazzi for posting their own pictures

Rebel's trainer Jono Castano was speaking to a news daily regarding the actor's impressive weight loss. Jono revealed that Rebel has been working seven days a week to stay true to her goal of being fit. He expressed that Rebel Wilson is amongst the sweetest souls he has encountered and that training with her is a lot of fun. Jono also went on to share Rebel Wilson's precise work out routine. Check it out. 

  • Assault Bike

  • TRX Squats

  • Standing Bandit Trunk Rotation

  • Dead Bugs with Medicine Ball

  • Battle Ropes Slams

In the video shared by Jono Constano, Rebel Wilson can be seen practising battle rope slams. According to the trainer, battle rope slams is a perfect way to construct more energy and work the core of a person's body. Rebel had also recently revealed that she started losing weight when she was filming Cats and has dropped around 40-50 pounds since then. The actor also credited the film Cats for helping her lose weight as the extensive rehearsals and shoots for the film helped her stay true to her goals.

Also read: Rebel Wilson to produce a new K-pop themed film, 'Seoul Girls'; Get details

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

Also read: 'Cats' Trailer: Taylor Swift's feline avatar alongside Idris Elba & Rebel Wilson will make you purr with delight

Also read: Rebel Wilson Just Hinted At 'Pitch Perfect 4' And Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Photo Courtesy - Rebel Wilson Instagram

 

 

Published:
