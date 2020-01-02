Red Carpet Moments, Fails, And Falls And Iconic Moments Of Hollywood Celebrities

Celebrities are known to be perfect on the red carpet. However, sometimes they can be human and make mistakes. Here is a list of iconic celebrity falls, comments and actions that will stick with you.

Susan Sarandon’s shoeless red carpet moment

Susan Sarandon is not only known for her bold political comments and statements but also how she has lived her life on her own terms. In a rare moment, Susan appeared on the red carpet of her Lord of the Rings premiere without any shoes. The interviewer was also taken aback by the situation. Susan chucked the situation by claiming that her look was in honour of the character of Peter Jackson and the hobbits.

Justin Timberlake’s photobombing

Justin Timberlake photo bombed Emma Stone, his friend and co-star, while she was giving an interview during the red carpet event of Oscars 2017. He was also seen photo-bombing his wife’s red carpet photo ops at the same event. The results turned out to be some hilarious pictures.

Jennifer Lawrence’s falls

Jennifer Lawrence has had many falls; the funny ones have happened when she was fully dressed up in a red flawless gown for the 2014 Oscars. She quickly saved herself by grabbing a person at the front. Jennifer fell once before during accepting her Best Actress award during the previous edition of the Oscars in 2013.

Courtney Love shooting cosmetics

Courtney Love was seen throwing cosmetics at Madonna. While Madonna was answering some questions in an interview during MTV awards, Courtney Love showered some of her love to Madonna by shooting some cosmetics at the singer. Madonna was clearly not happy with this.

Jim Carrey’s criticism

Jim Carrey was very vocal in a red carpet event in New York Fashion Week in 2017. He was seen dissing the entire concept of fashion shows and questioned the interviewer back. This is one of the most iconic red carpet moments ever.

