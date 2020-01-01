Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone & Other Stars Who Aced Their Red Carpet Looks In 2019

From Sonam Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, many celebrities set the red carpet on fire with their unconventional fashion sense in 2019. Here is a list of celebrities whose unique fashion sense made them stand out of the crowd.

Sonam Kapoor

Considered as a trendsetter in the Indian fashion industry, Sonam Kapoor has time and again proved that she is a true fashion lover. In 2019, Sonam Kapoor managed to surprise fans with her sartorial choices at the French Rivera with sister Rhea Kapoor. From pulling off the 'vintage modern-day queen' look to owning the yellow off-shoulder dress, Sonam oozed glamour at the Cannes Film Festival. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's brave fashion choice:

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who has become a household name in the west, has been lauded by masses for her brave fashion choices in 2019. However, Priyanka Chopra's look from the Canes Film Festival stood out, as the actor had donned a white wedding gown by Georges Hobeika for the premiere of Les Plus Belles Anness D Une Vie. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone

Opting for a Zac Posen ensemble for Met Gala 2019, Deepika Padukone impressed the fashion enthusiasts with her 'Barbie look', as the actor stunned in a 3D-printed embellished gown. To complement her outfit, Padukone went for Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, striking purple eye makeup, and a ponytail. Take a look:

